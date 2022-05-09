Gettysburg Launches World's First Interactive Immersive AR / VR Exhibition With 3D Projection Mapping with support of industry leading design firm, TimeLooper
GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gettysburg Foundation, non-profit cooperating partner to the National Park Services at the Gettysburg National Military Park, launched a pioneering new experience at the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station™ this past Friday, April 29. The experience, Ticket to the Past–Unforgettable Journeys, utilizes virtual and augmented realities, as well as frontier 3D projection mapping technology to bring the 164 year-old train station to life.
The experience affords visitors the opportunity to step into the train station in the immediate aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg up through President Lincoln's arrival for the famed Gettysburg Address in 1863. Visitors will learn about this critical period of American history through the eyes of one of three individuals who crossed paths with the train station– Cornelia Hancock, a young Quaker school teacher from New Jersey who traveled alone to Gettysburg to serve as a nurse; Eli Blanchard, a teen who enlisted as a soldier in the 24th Michigan Volunteer Infantry and band member of the Iron Brigade; or Basil Biggs, a free African American man worked with his crew to exhume the bodies of the fallen Union soldiers to transport them for proper burial in the Gettysburg National Cemetery.
"We look forward to introducing the region and visitors to the Ticket to the Past – Unforgettable Journeys virtual reality experience," said Gettysburg Foundation President and CEO Wayne Motts. "The Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station is truly a historic treasure with unforgettable stories of perseverance, compassion and heroism through the actions of participants of the events of 1863," added Motts. "We look forward to presenting these compelling narratives and reintroducing visitors to this important story in a whole new way."
"Unforgettable Journeys redefines customer expectations about what a museum experience should be," said Andrew Feinberg, principle of TimeLooper, the firm that conceptualized and built the experience. "Our goal is to ground the visitor in the historical fact and meaning of the Battle and its legacy, but to do so in a manner that engages and surprises. The days of presenting interpretive panels and artifact cases as a way to present a story are long past. Organizations, such as the Gettysburg Foundation, must find innovative new ways to attract today's museum visitor and we think that we have done just that at the Train Station."
Unforgettable Journeys, will be open through November on Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Fridays, Noon until 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays).
Gettysburg Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit philanthropic, educational organization operating in partnership with the National Park Service to preserve Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site and educate the public about their significance. The Foundation operates the Museum & Visitor Center at Gettysburg National Military Park, as well as the George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital, the Children of Gettysburg 1863 and Ticket to the Past – Unforgettable Journeys. For information about visiting Gettysburg or how you can become a Friends of Gettysburg member, visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 877-874-2478. Proceeds from tickets and other purchases in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center benefit Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site.
TimeLooper is an interactive immersive design company dedicated to supporting government, non-profit, and commercial organizations to develop and deliver experiences and exhibitions of distinction. From Pearl Harbor to the National Mall, from Hiroshima to 16th St Baptist Church, TimeLooper aims to educate visitors in the world's most important and delicate stories in a manner that engages and leaves a lasting impression through the powers of augmented and virtual reality. The firm has developed on-site and distance-based technologies that enable site visitors to move from passive consumers to active participants.
