DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Robo Printing – a local print shop offering custom prints on apparel, hardgoods, and physical media – is creating free t-shirts for PA businesses. The plan? To bring attention and additional revenue to local businesses affected by the onset of COVID-19.
With the help of Amity Digital – an immediately adjacent website design, development, and marketing firm – Giant Robo is creating and selling t-shirts for participating businesses, and then donating 50% of all proceeds to Pennsylvania business owners.
"I'm a small business owner in PA, and I really want to drive home the importance of small businesses and their value to the local economy," says Brian Welch, owner of Giant Robot Printing. "I also want to help foster a community that offers support during times as extraordinary as these."
"The plan is simple," continues Brian. "We're reaching out to PA businesses and offering to apply their unique logo – complete with 'We Support PA' branding -- to t-shirts. After placing the purchasable shirts on our new website, wesupportpa.com, it's just a matter of taking orders, shipping them out, and sending proceeds to the owner(s) whose shirt(s) captured the sale."
Part of the plan asks participating business owners to promote their listing on the site. They can do this by simply sharing it on social media, and/or including a link on their own website.
Amity Digital donated its time to create the site, and it's also available to help businesses promote the event. "If you want a beautiful, professional newsletter to send customers, or you want help promoting it on social media, we'd love to help," says Amity Digital co-owner, Tiras Buck. "And we're promoting it through our own newsletters, emails, and ad campaigns. Brian had an amazing idea, and we're using all our available resources to spread the word."
Want to sport a super-nifty t-shirt supporting your favorite local business? Head on over to https://www.wesupportpa.com.
Want to add your shirt to our "We Support PA" website? Just submit your request at https://www.wesupportpa.com/pages/get-listed. We will reach out to you with what we need. We'll create a mockup, get your approval, and put your merchandise up for sale. Commissions will be paid out weekly for the sales generated the week prior.
Media Contact:
Giant Robo Printing
Brian Welch
610-698-5924
237092@email4pr.com