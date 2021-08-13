MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sincerely, Brother Griff: A Book of Inspiration & Hope": an inspiring example of service. "Sincerely, Brother Griff: A Book of Inspiration & Hope" is the creation of published author Gil Burnett Griffin, a loving husband and father who recently retired. He is a member of the New Paradise Baptist Church Prison Outreach Ministry and a graduate of San Diego City College and The University Of California San Diego.
Griffin shares, "We live in extraordinary times. The events that we see unfolding around us and all over the world are new and completely unprecedented. For those who know the Lord, what we are witnessing worldwide is basically prophecy being fulfilled. Both the Old and New Testaments of the Holy Bible speak of these events in great detail. Currently, if you hold a Bible in your hands and watch a news broadcast, one source of information will validate the other. Sincerely, Brother Griff is an attempt to reach out to our brothers and sisters who are incarcerated and provoke them to examine their lives. The goal of this book is to communicate and help individuals learn that there is indeed life after prison and that Papa Jesus loves them. No crime is too great to thwart the love of God from someone who truly wants to change their lives for the better. I hope and pray that this book will lead those who feel lost, forgotten, unimportant and unreachable to pick up a Bible and develop a relationship with God. My sincerest desire is that someone who is looking for spiritual guidance and assistance will read this collection of letters and seriously accept Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gil Burnett Griffin's new book details the work completed through the prison outreach ministry.
The author offers a selection of letters written to encourage prisoners to accept Jesus and find solace in God's love.
