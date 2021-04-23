Meadville, PA, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Silly Sally Soso: Where will she go?": a delightful story about a little girl whose imagination takes her on special adventures, which leads her to understand the purpose of knowing God and His love for children. "Silly Sally Soso: Where will she go?" is the creation of published author Gina (Fausnight) Kerhin, who has worked with children and teens for years. She helped equip and send mission teams all over the globe, utilizing various artistic, musical, and dramatic skills.
Kerhin shares, "Silly Sally Soso is a vivacious little girl with big dreams and enormous amounts of imagination. Her adventuresome spirit helps her accomplish any task. Her tender but free spirit knows that God intended each day to be full of life! The world around her invokes a curiosity that she must entertain. Learning new things and plotting to fulfill dreams keeps her going.
"The fun timing and rhyming in the book make the reader want to join right in on her adventures. In future books, she will take children to places around the world and in the US to learn about cultures and customs. Her love for Jesus helps her make friends across the globe and see how precious they all are to God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina (Fausnight) Kerhin's new book is filled with bright illustrations and fun rhyming words that will make reading for kids fun and easy. This story will help instill values of faith and the understanding of just how loved they are by God.
