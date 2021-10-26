MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Positive Manifestation And Self Healing: A Guide Book To Heal Yourself": an empowering approach to taking control of one's life. "Positive Manifestation And Self Healing: A Guide Book To Heal Yourself" is the creation of published author Gina Preto, a long term sufferer of Chronic Lyme disease who found relief through alternative healing.
Preto shares, "What are Manifestations?
Manifestations are affirmations, dreams, wishes, visions, and anything to make you feel empowered and driven in life.
"Favorite Manifestations
Procrastination is often a good thing that leads to something better at a different time.
All you really need is one true believer by your side.
"Favorite Self Healing Phrases
There is no such thing as perfect. So stop trying to fit into a mold that doesn't exist. Once you come to terms with your perfect…it will give you such great peace. Always view yourself at your own highest standard of perfection.
Never let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. It's your inner positive self that is shining through. Let the world see it and accept you for who you are. For that is what makes you so special."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina Preto's new book offers readers a starting point for approaching mind and body wellness.
Preto's personal experiences with using alternative healing methods is presented within the pages of this inspiring work.
