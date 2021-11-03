MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Encouraging Quotes: HOPE - to Live Your Best Life": an absorbing arrangement of faith-filled quotations. "Encouraging Quotes: HOPE - to Live Your Best Life" is the creation of published author Gina Riley, a loving mother of two who enjoys traveling and sharing God's love.
Riley shares, "The quotes within this book are meant to inspire you when any negative feelings surface to uplift you or if all is going well continue to inspire you, just believe by faith God is able. Since Our Father knows what we need before we even ask.
"Sometimes we don't know what to pray or how to speak with God—I pray these quotes give you an idea of God's deep, unconditional love for us and how much he really cares."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina Riley's new book is a uniquely developed collection of moving phrases intended to inspire.
Consumers can purchase "Encouraging Quotes: HOPE - to Live Your Best Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
