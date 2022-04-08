"If You Tried Your Best, It's All You Can Do" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ginger L. Harris is an intelligent discussion of the dangers of perfectionism for young readers learning to navigate the frustrations that can occur when one doesn't make the A or deliver a first-place performance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If You Tried Your Best, It's All You Can Do": a helpful story of navigating self-esteem and emotions. "If You Tried Your Best, It's All You Can Do" is the creation of published author Ginger L. Harris, a graduate of both Ashland Community College and American National University and a native of Ashland, Kentucky.
Harris shares, "If You Tried Your Best, It's All You Can Do is a fun, easy-to-understand book for school-aged children. By learning how to remain happy even if not achieving first place every time, children can change their ways of thinking before reaching college or adulthood. Examples of stress-relieving ideas are included such as hobbies, music, or playing with friends. Some children struggle with perfection, which can lead to frustration when it becomes a pattern of behavior in all they attempt. It's not wrong to seek excellence; however, when a child realizes they've done their best job possible, true happiness and satisfaction in their projects will be achieved and less sadness if it's not always an A or a gold-medal-winning performance. Such thinking can assist a child in social settings such as team sports or school clubs where getting along is important. Learning to lose as well as become a well-deserved winner are both important so that the child can carry over to areas such as their first job or college social gatherings where having a high self-esteem promotes achievement in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginger L. Harris's new book is a delightful tale of promoting one's self-esteem.
Harris offers young readers an inspiring message within the pages of this thoughtful work.
