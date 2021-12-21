MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Imagine That: A Lesson for a Child's Heart": an inspiring tale of faith that encourages self-respect in young readers. "Imagine That: A Lesson for a Child's Heart" is the creation of published author Ginger Weaver, a loving wife and mother of four young adult children who carries a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Virginia Tech.

Weaver shares, "Into this socially tumultuous time in the world comes a poem turned children's book that offers direction, hope, light, love, and—with the Lord's help—hopefully healing to hurting and confused hearts. It answers the questions, "Why am I like this and not that?" and "Why am I here and not there?"—all in a way that a child can understand."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginger Weaver's new book will open a window for important discussion with young readers.

Weaver writes in hopes of encouraging young believers in their faith.

Consumers can purchase "Imagine That: A Lesson for a Child's Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Imagine That: A Lesson for a Child's Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.