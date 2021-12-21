MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Imagine That: A Lesson for a Child's Heart": an inspiring tale of faith that encourages self-respect in young readers. "Imagine That: A Lesson for a Child's Heart" is the creation of published author Ginger Weaver, a loving wife and mother of four young adult children who carries a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Virginia Tech.
Weaver shares, "Into this socially tumultuous time in the world comes a poem turned children's book that offers direction, hope, light, love, and—with the Lord's help—hopefully healing to hurting and confused hearts. It answers the questions, "Why am I like this and not that?" and "Why am I here and not there?"—all in a way that a child can understand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginger Weaver's new book will open a window for important discussion with young readers.
Weaver writes in hopes of encouraging young believers in their faith.
