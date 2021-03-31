MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spontaneously Driven": a book that will drive one to go out, explore, see the world, and share life-changing adventures with their partner in life. "Spontaneously Driven" is the creation of published author Ginnie Frederick, a retired nurse and a great-grandmother.
Frederick shares, "Finally retired and finally empty-nesters. Never having a vacation alone, after 39 years together. Everything is spontaneous making very few reservations. We drove our old van across country from Marietta, Georgia to Seattle, Washington. What started to be a short trip became a two-and-a-half-month journey. Doing what we always wanted to do. We visited several National and State Parks, Alaska and so many other surprise and spontaneous sights. After my retirement, my husband, Russ and I took our last vacation together. I felt inspired to write about that experience in order to share the beauty of God's world and His great love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginnie Frederick's new book is an inspiring story about going for the things that have been put aside, discovering them once again, and actually doing them on a spontaneous whim. Filled with rich stories and beautiful vacation photos, this book will move readers to not miss out on any adventure that comes their way.
View a synopsis of "Spontaneously Driven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spontaneously Driven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spontaneously Driven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
