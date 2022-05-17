"A Lamp Unto My Feet" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ginny Breecher is an enjoyable collection of hymns penned by the author over nearly three decades.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Lamp Unto My Feet": a carefully selected collection of lyrics. "A Lamp Unto My Feet" is the creation of published author Ginny Breecher, who has been writing praise and worship hymns for area churches for twenty-seven years. When not at her piano, you can find her working in her garden or painting in the art room. She loves spending time with her grandchildren, working on art projects or creating beautiful music together. Now retired, Breecher lives with her husband, Tom, in Barrington, Illinois.
Breecher shares, "This collection of hymn lyrics inspired by the Scriptures will be a lamp for your feet and a light on your path through life's journey. They are the inspired work of a heart moved to share God's unfailing love with the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ginny Breecher's new book is a welcome resource for musicians and directors seeking inspiration.
Breecher shares in hopes of bringing inspiration and encouragement to those seeking a deeper connection with God.
