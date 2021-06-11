MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Brainwashing Devil's Game": a gripping spiritual narrative. "Brainwashing Devil's Game" is the creation of published author, Giovanni Rocca, a loving husband, father, and native of Italy who migrated to the USA.
Rocca shares, "Brainwashing: Devil's Game: this novel is from the author's knowledge of life and death, truth and lies, good and evil, rich and poor, health and sickness, user and abuser, give and take, worshipping right or wrong, religions, cult's government, organizations, people misleading people. The devil is a force that man does not understand and has no idea how he works; he is a magician, a puppeteer, and most of all, a deceiver to man and God, the foe of Christ, battling God/Jesus for His kingdom. This book uncovers the lies of man to man by Satan, from many visions, from the vision of prophets given to man from the word of God in Jesus, and visions from Giovanni's dreams. For some people, this book is fiction, no truth; the message is scribed from biblical events, for those who believe in the Christ, the people of God will be celebrating, for the other is a nightmare with and terrorizing end for mankind. The search and study have been tiring and a fight with the devil day and night with results of exhaustion by rereading the Bible, reading and extracting information from the Torah and the Quran. For all people, read and study the Bible to understand this novel, for the will of man is service for Satan. Man needs to be alert and strong in the faith… 'I am coming soon.' Christ claimed this truth to mankind…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Giovanni Rocca's new book is a thought-provoking narrative that discusses the authors experiences with prophetic dreams.
Rocca writes in hopes of encouraging others to turn from sin and return to God's teachings as understood from the Bible.
View a synopsis of "Brainwashing Devil's Game" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Brainwashing Devil's Game" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Brainwashing Devil's Game", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing