PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry navigates through the impact the Corona Virus is having on the housing market, Selling Later is increasing their efforts to support future home sellers as well as small nonprofits. In addition to giving future sellers and buyers more time, Selling Later has committed to donating 50% of their April revenue back to small nonprofits that are taking a dramatic loss during this pandemic.
Wendy Gilch, CEO of Selling Later, explained, "When we developed Selling Later, we had two main goals that we set out to accomplish. The first was to give home sellers an unbiased platform that gives them more time to find a buyer. The second was to support small nonprofits that typically do not receive enough exposure and support. Since launch, we have donated 15% of all home posts. This month we will be increasing our donation percentage to 50%."
Selling Later already donates to four nonprofits. However, throughout April, new future home sellers will have the option to pick one of the four nonprofit partners or submit a specific organization they would like Selling Later to donate towards after they complete their home post.
What originally was a firm "seller's market" is now on pause and has left future sellers worrying if the seller's market will return. Wendy explained, "Right now, home sellers do not need more to worry about, nor do they need to be penalized for being on the market too long. With most cities following a 'stay at home' ordinance, it presents an opportunity for future sellers to have conversations online with those that are looking to buy later. By having these conversations now, they can set themselves up to get into an agreement in advance, or create a list of interested buyers to work from when they officially list their home."
About Selling Later
- How Selling Later Works
- Selling Later has over 55 future seller members with 12 public home posts in the United States.
- Selling later has over 165 future buyers registered, as well as public searches throughout the US daily.
- One time home post fees range from $15 to $30.
Selling Later is a social platform that does not sell or share member information.
