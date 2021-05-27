EASTON, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glare Guard brand is staying true to their goal of helping millions of people in the United States and other parts of the world protect their eyes from harmful rays as the relatively new brand launches their range of anti-sun glare products. The eyewear brand is looking to disrupt the industry by giving customers access to the latest technology in the industry without requiring them to break the bank trying to purchase products from luxury brands.

The global eyewear industry has continued to grow over the years to become a multi-billion-dollar market as more people in different parts of the world look to acquire products for aesthetic reasons, to protect their eyes, or improve their vision. According to a recent report published by Grand View Research, the global eyewear market was valued at over $147.60 billion in 2020. The report also projected the market to expand to more than $278.95 billion by 2028. In a related development, there has been an increase in the demand for polarized lenses as more consumers look to protect their eyes from sun rays. Unfortunately, many of the available products are either exorbitantly priced or fail to deliver as claimed, a narrative that GG Optix is looking to change with the launch of their products.

The sunglass brand uses the same technology employed by luxury brands while making their products available at remarkably affordable rates. The goal is to make quality polarized car visor extenders, sunglasses, and other automotive accessories easily accessible to as many people as possible.

Features of the products offered by GG Optix include Trivex lenses from Essilor, which are the highest quality lenses in the market as well as premium frames made with either Stainless Steel or biodegradable TR90.

GG Optix offers products to meet the diverse needs of customers, irrespective of their age or gender, with popular items including Women's Vega, Men's Shadow with plenty of other styles on the way.

For more information about GG Optix and the range of products offered, please visit ggoptix.com. GG Optix can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

