"Jake's Country Pride" from Christian Faith Publishing author Glen Daniels is an engaging novel of love, loyalty, and overcoming the valleys of life as Lydia and Jake face new challenges.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jake's Country Pride": a charming romance with a twist. "Jake's Country Pride" is the creation of published author Glen Daniels, a Vietnam veteran and retired air traffic controller.
Daniels shares, "This story is the continuation of the life and times of Jake and Lydia that began in Jake's America, their battles within themselves, their struggles with the dos and don'ts of public service, and the sacrifices it entails."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glen Daniels's new book finds Jake on the path to becoming the next Senator against all odds.
Unexpected love has led to an unforeseen path of public service for a jaded veteran and the woman who won't give up on him. Readers will find themselves wrapped up in the continuation of Jake and Lydia's star-crossed romance from the first page of this exciting sequel.
Consumers can purchase "Jake's Country Pride" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
