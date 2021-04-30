MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Separation: a devil of a human experience": a touching account that examines separation, its immediate effects, eventual scars, and lasting pain. "Separation: a devil of a human experience" is the creation of published author Glenda Glasser, a writer with a master's in humanities/literature from the University of California. Her most recent instruction is humanities in Western civilization for Liberty University Online. She has also written two other books.
Glasser shares, "The land of the free, or America, has changed from a tight-knit country where family stuck together into a nation of separateness. Families, in our past, lived close. They grew stronger because of their closeness and knew they needed one another. Today most of that has eroded. Job transfers and moving are no longer rare. Divorce is at an all-time high. Children involved in a divorce situation are normally tossed from one parent to the other no matter how far from one another they are. Even our current view of viruses and diseases has created venues for separation.
"Once loved ones stood by one another during times of illness and death. Today hospitals, in fear of spreading diseases, are not allowing loved ones to be together at these times. Some of the repercussions separating from the family has brought includes confusion, resentment, and hopelessness."
"What is this all doing to us personally and as a nation? In order to investigate the consequences as well as the short-term affects, the author has examined the issue through the eyes of her parents' love letters written during World War II. Both the immediate effect as well as the lifelong scars this occurrence creates are looked at. It was found that the stress of not being together often brings about total character changes. Some of those changes are good, but some are not so good. Those changes include becoming short-tempered, building walls of protection around the heart, and isolating from and becoming suspicious of others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenda Glasser's new book is an interesting and heartfelt read inspired by the sacrifices of the author's parents in the face of World War II. It holds a strong testimony of a vow and a love that held on even when others fell apart.
View a synopsis of "Separation: a devil of a human experience" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Separation: a devil of a human experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Separation: a devil of a human experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing