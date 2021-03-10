YARDLEY, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Global Traveler's GT Tested Reader Survey enters its 18th year, FXExpress Publications, Inc. will add an award in 2021 that highlights diversity and inclusion in the travel industry. Announced alongside the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Airline and Hotel of the Year nods, an Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel acknowledgment will also be awarded.
The GT Tested Reader survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online from January to September. The Airline and Hotel of the Year awards are selected by the staff of FXExpress Publications, Inc., and its Advisory and Globility boards. The award for Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel will be selected similarly to the Airline and Hotel of the Year honorees. The selection process will include independent research looking at companies' diversity policies, workforce, corporate culture, charitable giving and more.
"This year brought many issues to the forefront, not only in the travel industry, but around the world," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "At FXExpress Publications, Inc., we are committed to the idea of diversity and inclusivity in the travel industry and we look forward to honoring other companies in the travel industry that share the same vision. We understand the importance of this fight today and every day, and we believe there's no better way to experience, understand and appreciate other cultures than through travel."
The winner of the 2021 Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel award will be announced in the December 2021 issue of Global Traveler.
About Global Traveler
With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year. Special editions — Leisure Lifestyle Edition, Global City Guidebook and Class Act Guide — complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards, the Leisure Lifestyle Awards and the Wines on the Wing awards (business- and first-class wine survey).
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.
