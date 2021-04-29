MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Two Watches: God Has Equipped Us to Help Each Other": a brilliant memoir that chronicles the author's journey from childhood, coming-of-age, and adulthood. "Two Watches: God Has Equipped Us to Help Each Other" is the creation of published author Gloria Chailante, a devoted Christian and proud wife, mother, grandmother, and soon-to-be great grandmother.
Chailante shares, "Pete, my husband of forty-eight years, jokingly asked, 'Who are you and what have you done with my wife?'
"After a good laugh, God jolted me into a journey back through time. A cold chill sent a quick chill down my spine as vivid memories filled my thoughts. Life is good, but that was not always so. God has numerous stories in the Bible that tell us that He is always beside us. In Mathew 8:24-26, Jesus falls asleep in the boat with His disciple's and He is asleep when the storm hit the boat. They were afraid. Jesus reminds us that He is always with us, even when the storms surround us. The storm in this story lasted for eight years.
"God would not let me rest, I was up many nights as He put memories in my thoughts that I had to put to paper. The experiences of the little girl in Two Watches are real and it is through the gifts shared by others that I can share this story. His love was abundant in the cold dark, lonely years I experienced. I cannot take credit for this book. It all came through God and I realize He gave me my journey as a gift. He never left my side and the people He put in my path, the ones who reached out to me had the love of Jesus living in them.
"I think I finally understand the words of my dad when he said to me, 'Gloria, it is not what you are given in life, it is what you do with them that will determine who you are.'
"It is my desire to share my story to give Glory to our living God. My prayer is that it will help you through your storm."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Chailante's new book is an uplifting read that reveals how the love and grace of God have touched the author's life.
Through her book, Chailante hopes to provide encouragement to readers who are going through rough storms in their lives.
