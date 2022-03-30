Recent release "The Legend of Andromeda" from Page Publishing author Gloria Denise Hopkins is a reimagined Greek myth that focuses on the protagonist's journey to finding what makes her truly special, while trying to save her loved ones in the process.
SHREWSBURY, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gloria Denise Hopkins, a passionate creative and young college graduate, has completed her new book "The Legend of Andromeda": an exciting tale for children of all ages that follows Princess Andromeda on an adventure across her homeland to save her family and kingdom.
Hopkins writes in her preface, "This story is a reimagining of the classic Greek myth about Princess Andromeda. In the original tale, Andromeda was stated to be an Ethiopian princess, yet she was never given any credit for her true African origin. The pages that follow contain an original fairy tale, a children's story set in Africa, told in the style of all the traditional fairy tales that the world is familiar with."
Published by Page Publishing, Gloria Denise Hopkins' wild tale gives proper credit to the African origins of Princess Andromeda while creating a story that many young readers can find strength in. Readers can feel the courage that Andromeda displays while trying to fight for the place she calls home. The themes of connection, self-discovery, and friendship are things that all readers can relate to. "The Legend of Andromeda" is a Greek myth for a modern audience.
Hopkins writes a story all about connection, the long-lasting and unbreakable bonds that are created in a child's life. These connections of culture and family are what gives the protagonist strength and commitment to help save her land. The limitless love among her family is the only strength they need to fight any evil that comes their way. This book is only the beginning of the story that surrounds Andromeda.
