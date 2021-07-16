MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Love Song Just for You": a potent discussion of God's love. "A Love Song Just for You" is the creation of published author Gloria Johnson, an attorney who retired from corporate America and currently serves part-time as an administrative law judge. She is happily married to Elwis Johnson Sr., and together they have ten adult children and a multitude of "grands."
Johnson shares, "A Love Song Just for You highlights God's supernatural and transformative love for his beloveds, as revealed through the Song of Solomon, a love song written by God just for His beloveds. Not everyone is a 'beloved,' but everyone can become a 'beloved' son or daughter of God. A Love Song Just for You leads you on a personal journey of introspection and sings out to you to 'internalize the love.' Do you know what it means to be one of God's beloveds—the love and the relationship? Do you really love God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength—what should this love look like? Do you really know how to love yourself and others—'the Bible' way? A heart wholly surrendered to our heavenly Father in Christ Jesus is all He seeks! Walking in His love in the power of the Holy Spirit will do the rest! Oh, how He loves His beloveds! Finally, you can check your 'Level of Loving' (LoL) by using the creative tools in the section 'Encouraging God's Beloveds in the Things of God.' Enjoy the journey!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Johnson's new book is an encouraging presentation that delves into God's love for creation and what it truly means to be devoted to God's plan.
The author writes in hopes of inspiring and encouraging strong and loving relationship with God and with others.
View a synopsis of "A Love Song Just for You" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Love Song Just for You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Love Song Just for You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing