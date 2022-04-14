"The Girl with the Low-Cut Dress" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Restoy is a compelling look into the author's experiences with the peaks and valleys of life through addiction, depression, and ultimately overcoming through God's grace.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Girl with the Low-Cut Dress": a heartfelt look into a life of uncertainty saved by faith. "The Girl with the Low-Cut Dress" is the creation of published author Gloria Restoy.
Restoy shares, "A Cuban family flees communism in 1961, and their only daughter must live with their legacy of drugs, jail, and death.
"This is the story of Gloria Restoy; she grew up in Miami, Florida, in the era of the cocaine cowboys. Amidst a chaotic time of kidnappings and police raids, Gloria was searching for meaning and identity. As the story unravels, there are twists and turns of psychological and emotional abuse, and dark paths leading to satanic worship.
"The woman you are going to meet in this story fought for her life, giants of addiction and depression wanted to steal her destiny, and voices of insanity would deter her down paths of self-destruction that almost stole her life.
"By the grace of God, Gloria won the battles and lived to tell her story of hope, giving testimony of how God saved her life from ruins. This is a story conceived in the heart of God.
"Today, Gloria is a Certified Christian Life Coach, a chaplain, a teacher, and a leader at her church. Gloria teaches people how to listen to the voice of God. Her biggest joy is working with girls who have been rescued from sexual slavery.
"This book will help you to:
Reconcile with God
Recognize your value
Re-ignite your dreams"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Restoy's new book will encourage and captivate as readers witness a unique life experience.
Restoy shares a powerful message of healing through faith within the pages of this engaging memoir.
Consumers can purchase "The Girl with the Low-Cut Dress" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Girl with the Low-Cut Dress," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing