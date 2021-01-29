PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As coronavirus continues to surge across most of the United States and the Centers for Disease Control is reporting a 7-day average of more than 1.2 million new COVID-19 cases each day, the need for accurate testing remains vital to fighting the pandemic. To support efforts to help contain the spread of the deadly virus, GMED Global, LLC, an international health care institution specializing in medical education and health care workforce development and solutions for government and non-government organizations, today announced that it is expanding its Rapid COVID Clinics with the opening of a new testing site in Pittsburgh. Located in a heated, covered testing site near the Pittsburgh International Airport. GMED's new Rapid COVID Clinics offer patients the convenience of drive-in testing and same-day, highly accurate results.
"The introduction of new vaccines and improved therapeutics for active COVID-19 infections have given all of us cause for hope," said Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of GMED. "At the same time, we recognize that we have a long way to go before we get this virus under control and can return to a more normal way of life. As new, highly contagious variants of the virus spread, we must maintain rigorous testing so that anyone who tests positive for COVID can act quickly to isolate, seek treatment and prevent new infections."
GMED utilizes the rapid COVID test manufactured by Quidel, one of the few rapid antigen tests in the country. This test has emergency use authorization from the FDA and has been deployed to allow point-of-care testing in nursing homes across the United States. The test includes a pain-free nasal swab that can be self-administered - minimizing the exposure between test takers and health care providers. This highly accurate test directly detects the presence of COVID-19 and test results are returned the same day.
The address and operating hours for GMED's new Rapid COVID Clinic testing location In Pittsburgh are as follows:
400 Industry Drive
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Open 7 Days A Week
Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm
Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm
The test does not require a doctor's referral or an appointment, though individuals are strongly encouraged to book an appointment online. GMED also offers on-site COVID-19 screening to assisted living and nursing homes, area businesses, federal health clinics, and schools. Discounted rates are available to healthcare workers, dentists, law enforcement, first responders, flight crew, postal workers, and school employees with proper identification.
For more information about all of GMED's Rapid COVID testing locations - including pricing, rules, procedures, and hours of operation, or to schedule an appointment - visit http://www.rapidcovidclinic.com.
About GMED Global
GMED Global LLC works across the globe to support NGOs, hospitals, medical schools, and governments in establishing training and development programs in healthcare and medical education. Based in Houston, the GMED network has a global reach, with offices in Miami, New York, New Haven, Toronto, Monaco, and Riyadh. Through a unique partnership with the Royal College of Canada, GMED's Kazan State Medical University offers a pathway for future doctors to practice medicine in North America. GMED's subsidiary businesses span the scope of the healthcare industry, including mobile hospital development, healthcare logistics and supply chain staffing, contact tracing, and education and testing. For more information visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
