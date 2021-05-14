RIMERSBURG, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gary Henry shares a heartwarming story of two families joined by a classic toy in The Two Tales of a Kite ($13.49, paperback, 9781662817090; $6.99, e-book, 9781662817106).
Seth and his dad are at the beach enjoying their vacation and his dad gives Seth his old kite. Seth has no idea that a girl named Annie is healing from the loss of her father, and his kite is going to be the catalyst she needs.
"A tradition of sending messages to a kite on our family beach vacations led my daughter ask me, 'What would happen if the kite answered back?' I pondered her question many times before The Two Tales of a Kite finally took shape. This book is my answer to her question, wrapped in a story of family fun, faith, giving, and healing," said Henry.
Gary Henry is a veteran teacher who retired in 2013 after 35 years at Keystone Elementary School. He and some great friends enjoy sharing stories and songs at various school, community, and church functions and he is also the author of When Santa Prayed. Henry and his wife, Darla share three children and six grandchildren.
Deanna Henry, the author's daughter, lives near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is an art teacher and enjoys watching her students make art, hearing their ideas and stories, and encouraging their creativity. When not teaching, Deanna enjoys reading, being outdoors, learning new things, and spending time with family and friends.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Two Tales of a Kite is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Gary Henry, Salem Author Services, 814-473-3021, orchenry@windstream.net
