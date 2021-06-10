MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Family under God": a thought-provoking dissertation that expounds on God's word starting from the very first verse of the book of Genesis. This significant book contains answers to humankind's internal struggles and is produced to highlight God's intentions for His creations. "One Family under God" is the creation of published author God-Watchman, a passionate author and a faithful follower of God.
God-Watchman shares, "One Family under God is written for a clear understanding of our relationship to each other as a family and to God as our Heavenly Father! Its writings isn't directed to any denomination or biblical belief. Its root is pointed directly to the Kingdom of God, Our Father!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, God-Watchman's new book is a must-read publication, especially for readers who seek a coherent explanation of what was written in the Scripture.
View a synopsis of "One Family under God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "One Family under God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
