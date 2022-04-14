"Living Single and GODLY in Our UNGODLY World: (A Definite Game Changer)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Godly Ms. Edna is a motivating guide to healing from negative relationship habits and moving forward in faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Single and GODLY in Our UNGODLY World: (A Definite Game Changer)": a powerful message of strength and healing. "Living Single and GODLY in Our UNGODLY World: (A Definite Game Changer)" is the creation of published author Godly Ms. Edna. After two divorces, Godly Ms. Edna did some serious self-evaluation, falling in love with herself and regaining her dignity, pride, and self-respect. As a result, she started her first blog in an effort to prevent single women from making the same dating/relationship mistakes that she has made.
Godly Ms. Edna shares, "Living GODLY is a definite game changer, especially for single women who have been dating bad men!
"Everything GODLY learned from this book as well as self-love, dignity, pride, self-respect, and a glamorous new look will definitely inspire women to become GODLY and to never again date or form relationships with men that they don't admire, respect, or look up to.
"It's important to note that all women who have had dealings with bad men have been treated horrible by one or more of them at one time or another, including Ms. Edna. Accordingly, know that you are not alone. We have all been there. However, those days will soon be over once readers of this book become dedicated to honoring and obeying LORD JESUS and GOD'S commands as Ms. Edna did!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Godly Ms. Edna's new book will empower and bring hope to those seeking guidance on discovering healthy relationships.
Godly Ms. Edna offers readers a reflective discussion of personal growth and valuing one's worth.
Consumers can purchase "Living Single and GODLY in Our UNGODLY World: (A Definite Game Changer)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Living Single and GODLY in Our UNGODLY World: (A Definite Game Changer)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing