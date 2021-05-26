MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Lil Purple Glittery Box": a potent tale of faith. "My Lil Purple Glittery Box" is the creation of published author, Gods Girl, a devoted Christian who has survived both domestic violence and traumatic brain injuries.
"My Lil Purple Glittery Box" is the story of Gods Girl and her adventures with Jesus after sustaining her fourth traumatic brain injury in an automobile accident. The accident was career-ending and life-changing. Having to deal with the inability to comprehend a paragraph read to her, Gods Girl cries to the Lord were rewarded with adventures with the entire Trinity inside the glittery box. A morning of fear from the inability to focus was rewarded with the comfort of angels sitting high atop their puffy purple clouds serenading Gods Girl with symphonies of praises to God inside her lil purple glittery box as she and Jesus sat hand in hand resting upon her lil purple eyelet pillow.
Days of neuro-occupational therapy and physical therapy were met with trips with Jesus inside my lil purple glittery box to a frozen lake in Canada. Jesus and Gods Girl would sit in the middle of the frozen lake drinking hot cocoa topped with whipped cream and a cherry watching the polar bears dressed in scarves and multicolored winter hats twirl on one leg as they glided across the ice. Jesus always provides peace and rest in Him to Gods Girl. His adventures, comfort, and lessons in My Lil Purple Glittery Box both healed Gods Girl and strengthened her faith. Sharing the adventures inside the box of comfort also provides the hope of the Lord to others. Regardless of what you are faced with, sit in His presence and talk with Him. Give Him every fear and care. Let Him transport you to a calming, restful place. He will comfort and heal. He will provide the most beautiful treasures each and every day just for you.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gods Girl's new book is a personal walk through the author's rehabilitation.
With raw honesty, Gods Girl welcomes readers into an extremely trying time and hopes to inspire readers to find and renew their faith in Jesus.
