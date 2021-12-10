MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Samara: Embodiment of the Will of God and the Power of Prayer" is a heartfelt story of a journey of faith and the unexpected twists of fate that one meets along the way. This story is the creation of published author Godwin Djietror, a loving husband and father of four daughters. Djietror obtained a doctorate degree in geography from McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 2003. Prior to that, he obtained a master's degree in geography and planning from The University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio, in 1997. His undergraduate major was in geography and resource development at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he graduated summa cum laude in 1991.
Djietror shares, "This is the story of a Christian family whose life circumstances and experiences illustrate the will of God and the power of prayer. Walter Robertson (affectionately called Walt) and his wife, Rebecca, lived in Joshland, a prairie community. Walt strove to live his life as a devout Christian but on occasion, he doubted the existence of God, backslid, and questioned God's attributes. Rebecca, on the other hand, demonstrated unwavering faith in God.
"In 1945, a tornado tore down their riverfront home and carried off their baby girl, Samara. A woman found the infant and decided to keep it for herself. Growing up as Margaret and fatherless, Samara was told that her daddy had fallen off his sailboat in the Gulf of Mexico and drowned.
"In a miraculous twist of events, Rebecca and Walt ended up as the first clients in Margaret's retired couples' housing facility. Eight months after moving in, Rebecca was seen in the ER for a voiding problem. A few days later, she went with Walt to see her primary care physician to discuss the results of an investigative lab work. The doctor broke bad news. She had failing kidneys and required immediate transplant. She would be placed on the waiting list for a donor. The couple shared the unpleasant news with Margaret and asked for her support in prayers.
"Rebecca knew what she faced: too little time to wait for her turn on the deceased donor waiting list. Amid the seeming hopelessness, Margaret stunned the couple with her offer to donate a kidney. She said a prayer of gratitude in her heart for the privilege to help, little knowing that she was, in fact, thanking God for using her to save the life of her biological mother!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Godwin Djietror's new book will draw at the heartstrings of readers everywhere as they become invested in the fate of sweet Samara.
Djietror crafts a compelling and emotional narrative within the pages of this engaging work that explores true ties that bind.
