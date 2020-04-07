PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making investors aware that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Golden Star Resources Ltd. ("Golden Star Resources" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GSS) between February 20, 2019 and July 30, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The class action lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GSS investors under the federal securities laws.
Investors of Golden Star Resources who purchased, or otherwise acquired, GSS securities during the Class Period and suffered losses
According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the Golden Star Resources defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine; (2) the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine; (3) Golden Star Resources did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade; (4) the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material; (5) the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and (6) as a result, the Golden Star Resources defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Investors, according to the lawsuit, suffered damages when the true details entered the market.
