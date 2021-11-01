PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software for hybrid cloud environments, announced today that they achieved record revenue and customer growth during the first half of 2021.
"In spite of the pandemic we had a record year in 2020 and decided to further invest in our products, partnerships, and people so that we could accelerate growth in 2021," noted Thomas Charlton, Chairman and CEO of Goliath. "As an executive team we agreed to reduce expenses without reducing headcount or compensation for non-executives which allowed us to keep the whole team intact. In addition, we acquired Cloud Oculus to broaden our product portfolio with a new SaaS cloud-based monitoring and troubleshooting offering for AWS, Azure, and Google. As a result, we have experienced sharp growth in license revenue of 90% and 65% growth overall compared to the first half of 2020."
"As IT departments continue to evolve and adopt hybrid IT architectures, they are using a combination of technologies from Google Chrome OS, IGEL, VMware, Citrix, AWS, and Azure," noted John Hinmon, VP of Marketing at Goliath. "These IT professionals are now responsible for applications, data, and end-user experience across multiple environments. With Goliath Technologies they can proactively anticipate, troubleshoot, and prevent end-user experience issues across this hybrid delivery infrastructure."
Goliath delivers exceptional value in these complex, hybrid multi-cloud environments by proactively identifying the "true root cause" of performance issues so that our technology partners are not incorrectly identified as the cause of performance issues. The key to Goliath's value is a combination of embedded intelligence and automation that proactively looks for events, conditions, and failure points in this complicated mesh of technologies and provides IT the telemetry they need to resolve performance issues before they become end-user experience problems.
Another key component of Goliath's expansion strategy are equity partnerships. This type of partnership can provide tech entrepreneurs with an alternative to raising venture capital that mitigates risk, capitalizes on joint synergies, reduces dilution, and leaves them in control of their company to focus on product development. "An Equity Partnership allowed me to leverage marketplace opportunities for faster and more sustained growth with less equity dilution than raising capital from other partners," noted Floyd Roberts, Founder of Breakout Software and a Goliath Equity Partner.
Goliath Technologies enhances end-user experience by enabling proactive IT. Our end-user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end-user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located.
Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.
