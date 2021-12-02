PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Technologies, a leader in end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software for hybrid cloud environments, announced today the release of its groundbreaking Goliath Multi-Cloud Monitor offering.
A cloud-native containerized SaaS offering, Goliath Multi-Cloud Monitor provides a unified view of Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 and Workspaces, Microsoft Azure, Citrix Cloud and Google Cloud for monitoring and troubleshooting performance, availability, and end-user experience across cloud environments.
IT administrators now have an easy way to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and report on complex cloud-based infrastructure from a "single-pane of glass." This improved visibility enables proactive troubleshooting of the root cause of performance issues across the cloud infrastructure while reducing mean time to resolution, increasing first-time fix rates and improving the end-user experience. An integrated in-depth historical reporting function enables data sharing and supports presentation of SLA metrics and permanent fixes to management.
Goliath Multi-Cloud Monitor requires no installation, minimal set-up, and is designed for ease of use. "The solution automatically discovers and maps infrastructure dependencies, as well as providing built-in dynamic threshold alerting that supports expedited troubleshooting," notes Ted Rainey, Senior Director of Product Management at Goliath. "Critical data and alerts are displayed via an intelligent and customizable dashboard for easy and rapid identification of when and where problems exist that impact the end-user experience."
About Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies enhances end-user experience by enabling proactive IT. Our end-user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end-user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located.
Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.
