PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goliath Technologies, a leader in end user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software, has been named a Top Five Citrix Solution Provider for 2021 by Beyond Exclamation for its efforts during the 2020 pandemic to help organizations manage the sudden surge in remote workers and to troubleshoot Citrix issues faster.
"With employees working from home, there are unique conditions that impact the user experience. It could be their home IT environment, service provider, or how they use Citrix. IT Pros traditionally don't have visibility into those elements to help prevent or troubleshoot Citrix lag or Citrix logon issues," shares Stacy Leidwinger, CMO of Goliath Technologies. "When the pandemic hit we quickly developed new enhancements to our software to help IT Pros deal with this new paradigm. One example is our Citrix End User Productivity Report. This report provides IT and Management insights into the user's actual experience without having to rely on subject surveys or wait for support tickets to be submitted."
Recognition like this award underscores what Goliath clients, like American Airlines, Ascension, Bell Canada, Universal Health Services, and Xerox have shared. They state that using Goliath has the operational impact of hiring at least two full time Citrix troubleshooting experts who are proactively discovering, isolating root cause, and resolving end-user experience issues.
One Goliath client had already been using Goliath as a Citrix troubleshooting tool to support their remote worker program when the pandemic hit. "At Penn National Insurance we help people feel secure and make life better when bad things happen," said Mike Watts, VP of IT, Penn National Insurance. "With Citrix and Goliath, we have been able to provide a simple, secure and reliable way for our employees to access the tools and information they need to deliver the products, services, and support our customers require from the safety of their homes."
To learn more about how Goliath Technologies can help IT Pros manage remote user experience and make Citrix troubleshooting faster, visit https://goliathtechnologies.com/.
About Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies enhances end user experience by enabling proactive IT. Our end user experience management, monitoring, and troubleshooting products leverage embedded intelligence and automation to proactively identify events and conditions that cause performance issues, and resolve them automatically with self-healing capabilities before end users are impacted. Armed with our portfolio of software solutions, IT Pros can deliver a seamless end user experience regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located. Customers include Universal Health Services, Ascension, CommonSpirit Health, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Liberty Mutual, Bell Canada, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn how we Power Proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.
