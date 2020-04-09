READING, Pa., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times announced Good Life Management Company is ranked 107 out of 500 companies on their inaugural The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 list. The FT Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 is a list of the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest growth in revenues between 2015 and 2018.
To earn their ranking of 107, Good Life Management Company had an absolute growth rate of 760.4% and a compound annual growth rate of 104.9%.
"We are very honored to be a recipient of such a prestigious national award. Particularly in times like these, to be able to grow will be key because often with growth comes two key outcomes; the ability to serve others with our unique offering geared towards Middle America and the ability to hire, creating jobs in communities that need them most. Recognition is great, particularly for our hard working team… but it's the result that matters. Incubating jobs while delivering a product that gets financial advice to Middle American families and small businesses via our support for independent advisors is what really counts," said Conor Delaney CEO and Founder of Good Life Management Company.
To be included on the list a company had to have a revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2015, revenue of at least $1.5m generated in 2018, independent, revenue growth between 2015 and 2018 was primarily organic, and is headquartered in one of 20 American countries. For the complete list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 visit https://www.ft.com/content/b0a5e02e-7412-11ea-ad98-044200cb277f.
About Good Life Management Company
Good Life is driven to change the way in which financial products, services and advice are distributed to everyday clients in communities across the country. To stand out in an industry that has been largely commoditized, Good Life needs to be different to be great. Sometimes being different is not just about being focused on the financial services offered to clients or advisors, but it is about building an ecosystem and community that improves lives. The Good Life culture is centered around a vibrant, upbeat work environment where employees are encouraged to think freely, dress for their day, all while having a strong focus on overall financial health and physical wellness. For more information, visit GoodLifeCo.com and GoodLifeIA.com