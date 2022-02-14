KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI Media Group, a leading media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency for the nation's top healthcare companies and part of WPP, has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program, which is awarded only to the top 3% of agencies globally.
The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
"Google has been a phenomenal partner to us for the past decade, helping us reach patients, caregivers and HCPS through their platforms and bringing new innovations and opportunities to our clients. To be recognized as one of the top 3% of agency partners in the United States for Google is a great accomplishment," said Justin Fried, Chief Media & Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group.
"This level of partnership will allow us to bring new beta solutions to our clients faster, leverage new data sources and intelligence and ultimately, drive better engagement with patients on behalf of our client's brands," said Courtney Mullen, VP, SEM & Emerging Media, CMI Media Group.
"Our partnership with Google has helped us continue to deliver growth for our clients. It has resulted in new testing opportunities, early beta access, data and insights that are key to delivering search excellence. The elevation in our partnership will only continue to fuel the work we can do together," said Andrew Miller, EVP, Digital Activation, CMI Media Group.
In a video statement, Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing said: "Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
