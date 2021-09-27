MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Worship Continuum": a potent discussion of worship for both those participating in and leading the experience. "The Worship Continuum" is the creation of published author Gordon McClure, a loving husband with three adult daughters who left a career in music to answer the call to ministry. Gordon currently serves as lead pastor of Emmanuel Church in Abilene, Kansas, a non-denominational church that seeks to honor God through sharing the love, grace, worship, and truth of Jesus Christ.
McClure shares, "The Worship Continuum is a reminder that a central part of what goes on in heaven now and in the future is worship around the throne of God. Our worship in the temporal realm is linked to the worship that is taking place in the spiritual realm right now. One day all believers will experience the authentic worship of heaven either in death or at Jesus's return. When we recognize that our worship here on earth is joined together with the worship of heaven, our approach to worship will change. It will become more focused on entering into the holy of holies where we can experience the presence of God in a very tangible way. It's possible to know the presence of God in worship!
"The tabernacle progression that is spoken of in The Worship Continuum is a type of model for our worship experiences. The desired destination of our worship, whether alone or in a group, should be the presence of God. We should seek the anointing of the Spirit as we lead worship or participate in worship. As we lead we take on a sacred role. A role that is ancient yet at the same time contemporary. It's a role worthy of the anointing. However, do we sometimes enter into worship flippantly and casually with no thought of truly seeking God's presence? Do we reduce the significance of worship by relegating it to a list of songs to be played?
"The Worship Continuum seeks to inspire those who lead worship or participate in worship to see their role as sacred. It seeks to inspire us to live a lifestyle of praise and worship that extends beyond the weekly worship service. It seeks to help us make the connection between our worship here on earth and the worship that is taking place in the tabernacle of heaven that we see mentioned in Scripture. It seeks to lessen the gap between our worship and heavenly worship with the hope that they will intersect and we will experience the supernatural."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon McClure's new book is a thoughtful exploration of active, faithful worship practices.
McClure writes in hopes of empowering others to find a fulfilling worship experience. Readers will find an encouraging and powerful message within the pages of this engaging work.
