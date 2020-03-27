HARRISBURG, Pa., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation into law that helps Pennsylvania workers, expands healthcare capacity, and strengthens our education system. While both federal and state governments have acted this week in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Pennsylvania workers need more support.
The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO calls on the State Legislature to guarantee the implementation of physical distancing practices in workplaces with essential employees and paid sick leave for workers across the Commonwealth.
"State and local agencies and all life-sustaining employers should immediately implement emergency health and safety standards in all Pennsylvania workplaces. Public sector workers are not covered by OSHA protections. These workers are making it possible for all Pennsylvanians to find their way through this crisis. These workers have the right to be protected on the job," emphasized President Rick Bloomingdale.
"Our state legislature must act to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to and are granted paid sick leave. Workers have the right to health protections and safety on the job. When they are sick, workers should not be forced to choose between a paycheck and making the responsible decision to stay home to protect themselves and others. Our Commonwealth must act to ensure that all Pennsylvanians are able to exercise their rights on the job," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.