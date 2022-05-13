NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Grab Holdings between August 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Grab Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

