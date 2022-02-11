MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "David the Light of the Beanstalk": an enjoyable young adult fiction that explores faith and societal pressures. "David the Light of the Beanstalk" is the creation of published author Grace Chin, a graduate of the American Business Institute and Southern New Hampshire University.
Chin shares, "All his childhood and teenage life, David has been affected by his skin pigmentation, and he would do anything to gain the attention of others, so much so that it leads him to make decisions that go against his faith. But his faith is restored by strangers who come into his life, which awakens the light that was dimmed, to break through the light of his beanstalk."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Chin's new book is an engaging story that follows a young man faced with unexpected challenges.
Chin's imaginative and inspiring story will resonate with many who have found themselves caught between God's plan and the temptations of worldly matters.
Consumers can purchase "David the Light of the Beanstalk" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
