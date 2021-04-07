MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Due Season": an inspiring ponderance of the importance of patience. "In Due Season" is the creation of published author, Grace Neils Woodbridge, an ordained minister and devoted wife.
Grace writes, "I wrote In Due Season during the time I was single and desired to be married. I exercised every day by walking, and one day I asked God, "When will I meet the man that I will be married to?" I prayed and stood on the scriptures faithfully that one day I will be married, and I heard God say, "When it is due season." I wrote down what He said about due seasons. I applied what I heard, and I waited. Several months after, I met the man who is now my husband. I thought about my sisters (and brothers) in the family of God who might benefit from the advice that was given to me, and I was inspired to write In Due Season.
As I was writing what God had said to me, I included other topics. Hopefully, you will be encouraged by what God has said and revealed to me to help me in my Christian walk. This includes how to stand on His promises, how to overcome spiritual storms, and how to stand on His Word and see His blessings. The topics covered explain my experiences in life and how I came to realize victory through the storms; and I am no longer overcome by fear, worry, and doubt. My hope is that the readers of this book will know that God loves you, and He is not a respecter of persons and that you also may receive victory in the challenges in your lives and be an overcomer.
The word of God says, "And they overcame him by the Blood of the Lamb and by the Word of their testimony" (Revelation 12:11). I give glory to God for all the good things that He has done and for the blessings that will be poured out to you and transform your life.
"For I know the plans I have for you," says the Lord. "They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope." (Jeremiah 29:11 NLT)
Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. (Proverbs 3:5 NLT)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Neils Woodbridge's new book offers readers a clear-headed account of how the author has experienced her own due season.
With a wealth of experience and study behind her, Woodbridge offers readers a considerable amount to consider and opportunities to apply lessons learned to their own lives.
