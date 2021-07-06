MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cat Boy Rise": a whimsical picture book that tells a story of a compassionate superhero, Cat Boy. "Cat Boy Rise" is the creation of published author Grace Tuttle, a passionate storyteller who resides in Alameda.
Tuttle shares, "It's about a hero named Cat Boy, how he got his powers, and the one person he tries to take down who has a sword and is very skilled. It's so hard for him to take down this thief and stop him from stealing from museums."
Grace Tuttle's new book is an entertaining tale that provides an important lesson that it is not necessary to have superpowers to be able to help someone. Anyone can be considered a hero, as long as they have the golden heart to help without asking anything in return.
This story also touches on the importance of having a strong support system in the presence of family.
