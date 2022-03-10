PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Graham Company, one of the country's largest insurance brokerages, today announced it has elected Mary Sklarski, CPCU, ARM, to its Board of Directors. Sklarski joins Graham after 16 years with Woodruff Sawyer, a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Growth Officer.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mary as the newest addition to our Board of Directors," said Bill Graham, Chairman of the Board, Graham Company. "Her depth of knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to pursue a strategic plan to better service our unique client base."
Mike Mitchell, Vice Chairman, Graham Company, added: "Mary brings a unique and extensive background in finance, operations and expansion initiatives within the insurance brokerage industry that will make a meaningful impact on Graham in many key areas. In particular, her success in building Woodruff Sawyers' national footprint will be a critical asset to us as we continue to expand our client portfolio, service capabilities and employee base."
Sklarski's long career in insurance started at Chubb Insurance Company as a Property Underwriting trainee. She went on to work in four West Coast offices in various management positions across the organization's departments, including Financial Institutions, International, Risk Management and Marketing. She later served as a Branch Manager in Portland, Oregon before taking the next step in her career at Woodruff Sawyer in San Francisco.
During her time at Woodruff Sawyer, Sklarski led key company practice areas, including Technology, Life Science and General Commercial. She was named the Chief Operating Officer in 2008 and took on the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer in 2015. After nearly 40 years in the insurance industry, Sklarski retired in 2019.
"Joining Graham Company's Board of Directors felt like a natural fit for me," said Sklarski. "I am excited to share the knowledge and experiences I have acquired over the years to make a positive impact on the organization during this pivotal point in the company's trajectory. I look forward to the great work ahead with an incredible group of leaders."
Sklarski was named one of Business Insurance's Women to Watch in 2008. She received an economics degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and later attended the Smith College Women's Executive Leadership Program.
