PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kent Mediation, a new dispute resolution practice serving the greater Philadelphia legal community and surrounding area has opened its doors at 1100 Ludlow Street, Suite 300, in Philadelphia. The ADR company is founded by John F. Kent, a seasoned litigator.
Kent began his legal career as a prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney's office and subsequently spent 40 years as a civil practitioner with a concentration in insurance defense. Prior to launching Kent Mediation, he served as national defense counsel for three prominent corporations, building extensive experience handling matters involving asbestos and toxic torts, auto accidents, construction accidents, defective products, institutional liability, mass torts/pharmaceuticals, medical malpractice, premises liability, sexual abuse and assault cases, and train and railroad accidents.
"My legal career has always focused on fair resolutions," said Kent. "I look forward to providing the legal community with a convenient and confidential ADR service that provides more expedient comprehensive and customized outcomes and can reduce costs. Mediation also offers a higher rate of compliance and simplified rules of evidence and discovery for the litigants."
Conveniently located in The Ludlow at East Market, the Kent Mediation office is designed to maximize efficiency and productivity, while incorporating health and safety protocols necessary in today's environment. Available are advanced audio/visual technology, accommodations for private attorney-client collaboration, on-site parking and bike storage.
