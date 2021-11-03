MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Robby the Donkey: Shares His Family Christmas with His Friends": a charming Christmas adventure. "Robby the Donkey: Shares His Family Christmas with His Friends" is the creation of published author Grandpa Jake.
Grandpa Jake shares, "Hee-haw! Hee-haw!
"Oh, I'm sorry. I just assumed if you were reading this, you understood donkey. Luckily, you don't have to.
"Robby is a happy, carefree donkey living on a farm with his rowdy bunch of farm friends. There are the ponies Reese, Remi, and Bowie; the rumbling steers Ryan, Asher, and Maverick; the beautiful Collie, Ella; Wilbur the goose; and Gordy the pig. Robby retells the story of his great-grandfather Jako, who was the reliable donkey of Joseph of Nazareth and helped Mary by being her gallant escape donkey, and his long taxing journey, eventually meeting Baby Jesus. If you're sick of reading this book to your children or grandchildren because it's their favorite, just tell them you don't speak donkey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grandpa Jake's new book is a sweet opportunity to explore a key biblical tale with young readers.
Grandpa Jake would like to invite the readers to change the names of the farm animals, to their Grandchildren, children, niece's nephew's, or friends.
Consumers can purchase "Robby the Donkey: Shares His Family Christmas with His Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Robby the Donkey: Shares His Family Christmas with His Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing