MEADVILLE, Pa., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Daddy Is a Probation Officer": an enjoyable story of how Probation Officers serve communities. "My Daddy Is a Probation Officer" is the creation of published author Grayson Conrad, a loving father who has worked for six years as a Probation Officer for Tulare County in California. He also enjoys performing as a professional guitar player during off hours.
Conrad shares, "So many people know what police officers do, but what do Probation Officers do? In this book, you'll be able to explain to your children what most supervising Probation Officers do and how they positively impact the communities they serve. Written from the perspective of a child of a Probation Officer, this book will help kids and young adults of all ages gain a perspective on the value of a Probation Officer and how their ultimate goal is to help redeem people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grayson Conrad's new book is an encouraging and thoughtful story for children that seeks to emphasize the value of probation work and rehabilitation.
This story is one of redemption and hope for offenders and the families that love them.
View a synopsis of "My Daddy Is a Probation Officer" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Daddy Is a Probation Officer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Daddy Is a Probation Officer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
