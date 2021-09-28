WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions was named to the coveted Philadelphia 100 list of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the greater Philadelphia region. This is the second consecutive year and fourth time ever in company history that Green Lawn Fertilizing has been featured on the prominent list.
Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions made the list due to its massive growth over the past three years. From 2018 to 2020 the company's top line revenue grew by over 49% and its employee headcount grew by 56%. President and Owner, Matt Jesson could not have been prouder to make the Philadelphia 100 list for the second year in a row.
"It's an outstanding accomplishment to be listed among the 100 fastest growing private companies in the greater Philadelphia region. It all starts with our extraordinary team members. The great people we have deliver a superior experience to our customers, which is the fuel for our growth." Says president/owner Matt Jesson.
The Philadelphia 100 was started in 1988 by The Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia to help recognize some of the regions best companies. Only companies that are among the 100 fastest growing, privately held companies are awarded the Philadelphia 100 designation.
In order to qualify for the Philadelphia 100 list, companies must be independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership. Applicants must have a full three-year sales history with a sales increase from 2018 to 2020. Sales in 2018 must be for a full 12 months and greater than $125,000. Company headquarters must be located in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Mercer or New Castle counties.
After last year's virtual ceremony, the Entrepreneur's Forum of Greater Philadelphia is looking to announce the rankings of the top 100 at a live event in center city on October 21st. They are also planning a breakfast on September 30th for the CEOs of each Philadelphia100 company to able to network with one another.
While the Entrepreneur's Forum of Greater Philadelphia used revenue data ending in 2020 to determine its 2020 Philadelphia 100 winners, Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions is having one of its best years yet in 2021. With a projected revenue growth of over 26% this year, they are making a strong push for the Philadelphia 100 list again in 2022!
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 200 team members and over 100 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work three consecutive years In 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company previously was named to the Philadelphia 100 in 2014, 2015 and 2020.
