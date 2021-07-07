WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landscape Management released its 2021 LM150 list of the largest landscape companies in the United States. Green Lawn Fertilizing, headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania entered the list ranked at No. 141 with over $15 million in annual revenue for 2020.
"It's a tremendous honor to be listed among the Landscape Management 150. I cannot thank our team members enough for what we accomplished in 2020!" Said Green Lawn Fertilizing President/Owner Matt Jesson.
The LM150 is a list of the largest lawn care or landscape companies ranked by annual revenue. Landscape Management has published the list annually since 2009. It has grown to include breakouts for customer mix, service mix, regions, and companies with double-digit growth.
This is the first time since 2015 that Green Lawn Fertilizing was featured on this prestigious list. Of all 150 listed companies, Green Lawn Fertilizing had the 12th largest percentage of revenue change from 2019 to 2020 on the list at 23 percent. The average revenue increase for each company on the list was only 8 percent.
In addition to its overall top 150 largest lawn and landscape companies, Landscape Management also broke down their list by category and region. Green Lawn Fertilizing was listed as the 12th largest Turf & Ornamental company and 23rd largest company on the list servicing the Northeast region.
The LM150 is based on 2020 revenue from landscape profit centers as reported by each company listed. Up by $400 million from last year, the LM150 revenue sets another record at $12.6 billion. Overall, LM150 companies averaged an 8-percent average revenue growth from 2019 to 2020 and project a 12 percent growth in 2021.
Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 200 team members and over 100 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. In 2020 The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies. For eight of the last nine years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company has been recognized locally for its fast paced growth being named to the EFGP's Philadelphia 100 three times and the Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 in 2020.
