WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing officially opened two new branches in Bethlehem and Denver, PA at the beginning of March 2022. The company invested in the two properties in response to its expanding base of residential and commercial customers in the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, PA regions.
The two ribbon cutting events were attended by all branch employees, the senior management team as well as President and Owner, Matt Jesson.
Jesson spoke about the company's growth initiatives during his time at each event, "The Allentown and Lancaster service markets will be paramount in our long-term growth plans! We look to aggressively grow both markets and create incredible opportunities for our team members while executing on our Mission to deliver a superior customer experience!
Hector Torres and George Strine, respective Service Managers at Allentown and Denver were given the honor of cutting the red ribbon. Hector Torres has been with Green Lawn Fertilizing for over 14 years. He has done everything, and anything asked of him during his tenure with the company. When the decision to open a new branch in the Allentown area was made it was with Hector in mind to help lead it. George Strine has only been with Green Lawn Fertilizing just over a year, but has worked in the lawn care industry almost his entire career and has a wealth of knowledge to impart to his team. Lawn General Managers, Jon Shuey and Steven Reyes will supervise the operations at Denver and Allentown respectively as well.
The company is not slowing down with its real estate expenders to help support its growth. Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions purchased a new headquarters building in West Chester, PA last year which is scheduled to open September of 2022. In the interim extensive construction will take place inside the building to customize and modernize the layout. The new space will have ample community space including a kitchen, game room, and cafe. It will have over 30 offices, multiple meeting rooms and ample space for sales and customer service teams. The company is also investing in a brand new 20,000 foot warehouse next to it's current headquarters building, which will become the new West Chester lawn and pest operations building once the new headquarters building is ready.
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 250 team members and over 180 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. They were recognized by the Entrepreneurs forum of Philadelphia as one of their Philly 100 four times (2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021). For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.
