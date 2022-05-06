Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions Senior Vice President of Operations, Josh Willey, successfully completed Harvard Business School's General Management Program (GMP).
WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions Senior Vice President of Operations, Josh Willey, successfully completed Harvard Business School's General Management Program (GMP).
Focused on strategy, leadership, and the organization, the program delivers the tools needed to capitalize on technological disruption and digital transformation, while playing a more strategic role in corporate success.
President and Owner, Matt Jesson could not have been happier to announce Josh's successful completion of the program. "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Josh Willey for his incredible hard work and personal sacrifice over the last 4+ months from graduating Harvard Business School's GMP Executive Program. All of us at Green Lawn and Green Pest are so happy for you and you're amazing achievement!"
During his time in the program, Willey competed in the General Management Program's strategy finals and was selected as one of three winners out of over 110 fellow HBS students. The final month was spent living on the Harvard Campus in Boston, where Willey was both inspired and challenged by his classmates.
"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the best at the Harvard Business School. Surrounded by 110 leaders from 37 countries and industries widened my perspective and challenged my views. I look forward to staying connected as we step back into our careers."
Willey will now transition back into his role as Senior Vice President of Operations at Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions. He will bring with him countless takeaways from his four intensive months in the program in order to improve the companies already stellar service and team member experience.
Josh could not be more appreciative of all the people that made his Harvard experience possible. "Thank you, Matt Jesson and GLF / GPS, for providing me with this transformational opportunity!"
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 250 team members and over 150 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company was named to the Philadelphia 100 list of fastest growing private companies in the region in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021.
Media Contact
Contact Emmett Hughes, Green Lawn Fertilizing, 484-293-8166, emmett.hughes@greenlawnfertilizing.com
SOURCE Green Lawn Fertilizing