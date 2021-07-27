WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Pest Solutions has exceeded 5,000 online reviews online from 3rd party sites with an average rating exceeding 4.8 out of 5 stars.
"I am so proud of all our team members that helped us reach the 5,000 review milestone. When starting Green Pest Solutions in 2012 our mission from day 1 was to be the leader in the pest industry by providing a superior customer experience. Growing into one of the largest 35 pest companies in the US in only nine years' time on the back our outstanding service is a testament to all the hard work our team has put together to succeed in our mission." Says Matt Jesson, President/Owner.
Over half of all reviews came from Google with 93% of customers who left a review on Google rating the company 5 stars. Green Pest Solutions aggregate Google rating across all its branches is 4.88 stars. Other 3rd party sites reviews which are included in the 5,000 review count are Angi (4.8 stars), Home Advisor (4.7 stars) Yelp (4.5 stars) and Facebook (5.0 stars).
In addition to the 5,000 reviews generated on Google, Yelp, Angi, Home Advisor and Facebook, Green Pest Solutions has also received an additional 5,000+ reviews of its technicians through unfiltered customer surveys via Nearby Now. These customer ratings in aggregate average 4.86 stars out of 5. All combined, Green Pest Solutions has received over 10,000 five-star reviews from happy customers!
Green Pest Solutions was founded in 2012 as a new pest control division of Green Lawn Fertilizing.
One lesson, Jesson and the leadership team learned from its year's servicing lawns is that you are only as good as your reputation, which is why the customer experience was emphasized since day 1 at green Pest Solutions. Earning over 5,000 reviews through reputable 3rd party websites since that time from happy customers is a byproduct of keeping that customer focus. In 2021 Green Pest Solutions was ranked as the 34th largest pest control company in the US by Pest Control Technology magazine.
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 200 team members and over 100 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. In 2021 The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year and last year they were one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies. For eight of the last nine years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company has been recognized locally for its fast paced growth being named to the EFGP's Philadelphia 100 three times and the Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 in 2020.
