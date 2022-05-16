Green Pest Solutions Office Manager, Liz Plunkett, was chosen for the NPMA Impact Awards for Women in Pest Management.
WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Pest Solutions Office Manager, Liz Plunkett, was chosen for the NPMA Impact Awards for Women in Pest Management.
The award honors and celebrates exceptional women at all levels within the pest management industry.
President and Owner, Matt Jesson, could not have been prouder of Liz being recognized for this great honor. "It is great to see Liz being more broadly recognized for the profound impact we have had the opportunity to see first-hand each day here at Green Pest Solutions / Green Lawn Fertilizing!"
Plunkett accepted the award at the Women's Leadership Forum in Nashville, TN.
"I'm honored to have been nominated and chosen for this NPMA Impact Awards for Women in Pest Management. It was an amazing experience to be able to accept this award in Nashville during the forum while meeting so many other empowering women in the industry."
Plunkett joined Green Pest Solutions as a Customer Service Rep in 2016 and quickly moved to Office Supervisor before being promoted to Office Manager in 2021.
In addition to being a strong leader, she has been an influential mentor and contributor to the Company's leadership development program. She has also been involved in many of the company's community events. She is making a huge impact on Green Pest Solutions' overall performance, on her staff, and the community at large. She could not be more deserving of the NPMA Impact award.
Director of Pest Control at Green Pest Solutions, Jim Carnelli, expressed why Liz was such a worthy winner of the Impact award. "I am excited and proud of Liz and her accomplishments as a woman in pest control and her impact on our business and industry. Liz has been a rising star since her onboarding and has quickly rose to the top for her work ethic, ongoing learning, and willingness to help others. Her impact on people, customers and the business truly make her special!"
Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to over 250 team members and over 150 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020. For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The company was named to the Philadelphia 100 list of fastest growing private companies in the region in 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2021.
