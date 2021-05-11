PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Legal Intelligencer recently named three shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as recipients of 2021 Professional Excellence Awards.
According to The Legal Intelligencer, the annual awards program recognizes achievement and excellence in the Pennsylvania legal community, and this year, those honorees include:
- Kevin Greenberg, of the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice, recognized as a "Power Player."
- A. Michael Pratt, of the firm's Commercial Litigation Practice, recognized as a "Power Player."
- Kaitlyn R. Maxwell, of the firm's Environmental Practice, recognized as a "Lawyer on the Fast Track."
"For Kevin, Michael, and Kaitlyn, these most deserved honors speak directly to their consistent exemplary legal work and client service, and we are immensely proud of their achievements," said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office. "Their impact on the Pennsylvania legal and business communities is seen and felt by our clients daily, and reflects the talent found in this office and throughout this firm."
The Legal Intelligencer's "Power Players" award recognizes those who made a significant impact on legislation, jurisprudence, or public policy in 2020. For Greenberg and Pratt, that distinction largely came due to their months-long and ultimately triumphant work on a matter that secured the voting rights of more than 2.6 million citizens to safely and securely vote remotely in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election cycle. The litigation began when the Trump for President Campaign challenged provisions in the Western District of Pennsylvania that aimed to ease access to voting, including an early voting period and the use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots. The matter eventually moved to state court, was decided by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and then wound its way to the U.S. Supreme Court after a series of emergency requests for intervention. Greenberg Traurig's clients prevailed in each instance.
"Lawyer on the Fast Track" awards recognize the next generation of legal leaders.
All honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on June 24, 2021.
Greenberg focuses his practice on the intersection of government and business including administrative and development matters, political compliance, and regulated companies and entities. A former government lawyer, he counsels private- and publicly-owned companies on state and local regulatory, legal, and policy matters on matters to bolster business opportunities in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. His relationships span Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., including his past and current representation of U.S. presidents, governors, mayors, as well as federal, state, and local legislators.
Pratt has some three decades of private practice at Am Law 100 firms, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to his broad-based representations. Previous posts include serving as the chief litigation counsel for corporate and toxic tort matters for a Fortune 100 company and as the former chief deputy city solicitor, charged with overseeing the commercial litigation division for the City of Philadelphia Law Department. As a gubernatorial appointment, Pratt served on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, including as vice chairman for four years of his six-year term. Other previous leadership roles include chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, chair of the board of trustees of Community Legal Services, Inc., and president of the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, Inc., a local affiliate of the National Bar Association.
Maxwell focuses her practice on environmental litigation. She advises clients on regulatory compliance issues and represents clients in litigation in state and federal courts. Her work includes litigation of major contamination cases under the hazardous waste and Superfund laws. Maxwell also advises clients in transactions involving the sale of contaminated real property.
For details on the event, visit The Legal Intelligencer's awards site.
