PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Office observes #GivingTuesday with local effort to combat rising food insecurity; invites others to help meet continued need
As the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to impact countless households in the region, global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office focused on addressing food insecurity on #GivingTuesday.
For the second year in a row, the office has partnered with the North Philadelphia-based Share Food Program (Share) in a donation drive to help bulk up food pantries across the city and region that are being accessed with greater frequency due to the pandemic. Greenberg Traurig's effort will extend beyond the holiday season with a campaign running through Valentine's Day.
In the effort, the firm's Philadelphia-based lawyers and business staff are invited to donate to Share, a nonprofit that has distributed nutritious foods to vulnerable families, children, and seniors through its network of community-based organizations and school districts for more than three decades. The Philadelphia team is also being asked to spread the word via their social media networks.
"As we're known for being an innovative, nontraditional law firm, we are pleased to adopt this particular tradition," Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of the Philadelphia office, said. "The 'Giving Tuesday' concept is great; the setting aside a few dollars from holiday purchases to instead donate to charity. The sad reality is food insecurity lasts well past the holiday season and winter is among the worst times for economically vulnerable people. This campaign recognizes that many have not rebounded from COVID-19 created."
Greenberg Traurig is the first area law firm to join the #2021FoodBankChallenge with Share.
"This initiative is an important opportunity for all area law firms to join together as collaborators to drive change," Toll said. "Greenberg Traurig, like many firms, usually offers its charitable support quietly, but the urgency of this issue compels us to publicly invite our bar colleagues, our clients, our families, and our friends to join us in this campaign – out-raise us, even – because the real winners will be our neighbors."
"Nearly one in four Philadelphia households exist at or below the poverty line – an estimate established well-before COVID-19 struck. While effects of the pandemic have lessened on some, it remains the root of financial distress for far too many households across the region and campaigns such as this one can make an impact," said George Matysik, executive director of Share.
"It's devastating to see the number of children, families, seniors – our neighbors – who have long struggled with hunger around Philly. And the pandemic drove food insecurity rates to heights we'd never seen. This need hasn't diminished; the urgency to act has only grown," Matysik said. "We are so grateful for this generous holiday initiative and appreciate the support of Greenberg Traurig. Together, we'll always be able to do more."
The campaign is one of several efforts Greenberg Traurig has launched or intensified through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan – a set of guiding principles and outreach initiatives designed to address justice and inequality.
Named the "2020 Trailblazing Partner of the Year" by Philadelphia VIP for its pro bono activities, Greenberg Traurig continues its history of supporting a range of public interest law and social action organizations focused on improving quality of life in the region.
About Greenberg Traurig's Pro Bono Program: Greenberg Traurig lawyers across the firm's offices provide pro bono legal services to the indigent and working poor, as well as to numerous civic and charitable organizations dedicated to assisting them. The firm focuses its resources on specialized and interrelated issues including civil rights and affirmative action, anti-human trafficking, family law matters, children's rights, criminal appeals, immigration and political asylum, housing, and homelessness.
About Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia
Founded in 1997, Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office is home to more than 50 attorneys whose practices include Real Estate, Public Finance, Litigation, Labor & Employment, Environmental, Government Law & Policy, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, White Collar Defense & Special Investigations, Corporate & Securities, Intellectual Property, Immigration & Compliance, Investment Regulation, and Tax. The Philadelphia office represents clients in the manufacturing, health care, real estate, energy, financial, and insurance industries, state and local governments, professional service, and energy firms and individuals.
About Share Food Program: Share Food Program is the largest-serving hunger relief organization in the Philadelphia region, and one of the largest independent food banks in the nation, working to eradicate food insecurity through food distribution, education and advocacy. In quality partnerships with nearly 800 schools and 150 community-based pantries across the region, Share Food Program serves more than 1 million family members and neighbors in need, throughout Philadelphia and surrounding counties, each month. Web: sharefoodprogram.org.
